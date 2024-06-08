Illicit Cannabis sale leads to forfeiture order related to two Surrey properties

Surrey RCMP conducted multiple investigations into the sale and distribution of illicit Cannabis by a company operating in Surrey, BC. The investigations took place from April 2020 to February 2022.

These investigations were conducted under the Cannabis Act and Cannabis Control and Licensing Act (CCLA). During the investigations, illicit Cannabis was seized along with cash and vehicles being used to facilitate sales and distribution.

At the conclusion of the investigations, a referral was made to the BC Civil Forfeiture Office (CFO). The investigators also learned the suspected operators of the illicit cannabis distribution company owned two properties located in Mission, BC and Maple Ridge, BC. The CFO was made aware of the properties as they were suspected proceeds of unlawful activity.

The Director of the CFO commenced civil forfeiture proceedings against both properties shortly after receiving the referral and in December 2023 the CFO successfully obtained a forfeiture order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia. Pursuant to the Order the registered owners of the properties were ordered to pay $410,000 to the CFO or forfeit both properties. The court order listed the conditions of the payment and stated that if the conditions are not met by December 1, 2024, the Director will dispose of both properties.

“Our Frontline, Proactive Enforcement and Asset Forfeiture teams continue to address illicit cannabis sales in our City with the tools available under the Cannabis Act, Cannabis Control and Licensing Act and BC Civil Forfeiture Act. As this case demonstrates, forfeiture of property identified as the proceeds of unlawful activity or used in committing offences under these acts is a real and expensive consequence for operators of illicit cannabis operations,” said S/Sgt Glenn Leeson NCO i/c of the Surrey RCMP Drug Unit.