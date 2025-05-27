In mandate letter PM Carney says Canada is facing a series of crises

Prime Minister Carney released a mandate letter for Ministry members highlighting the new government’s priorities: protecting sovereignty, building a stronger economy, bringing down the cost of living, and keeping Canadians safe.

He starts the letter by saying that it is time for the new government to meet “a series of unprecedented challenges with both a disciplined focus on core priorities and new approaches to governing.”

He says that Canada is facing a series of crises both nationally and internationally. “ In a more dangerous and divided world, geopolitical risks are rising, threatening our sovereignty. The global trading system – which has helped power Canada’s prosperity for decades – is undergoing the biggest transformation since the fall of the Berlin Wall.”

When it comes to National challenges Canada’s weak productivity is to blame for increasing cost of living. “At home, our longstanding weak productivity is straining government finances, making life less affordable for Canadian families, and threatening to undermine the sustainability of vital social programs on which Canadians rely.”

Carney adds that to address these challenges, “We must redefine Canada’s international, commercial, and security relationships. In the process, we need to develop a defence industrial policy that secures Canada, fulfills our responsibilities to our allies, and helps build our economy.”

Canada must build an enormous amount of new infrastructure at speeds not seen in generations. This includes the infrastructure to diversify our trading relationships; to become an energy superpower in both clean and conventional energies; to restore affordability to housing; and to secure our borders and our communities.

The combination of the scale of this infrastructure build and the transformative nature of artificial intelligence (AI) will create opportunities for millions of Canadians to find new rewarding careers – provided they have timely access to the education and training they need to develop the necessary skills.

Government itself must become much more productive by deploying AI at scale, by focusing on results over spending, and by using scarce tax dollars to catalyse multiples of private investment.

He set out a series of priorities for the members in the parliament to work on including establishing a new economic and security relationship with the United States and strengthening collaboration with reliable trading partners and allies around the world.

Building one Canadian economy by removing barriers to interprovincial trade and identifying and expediting nation-building projects that will connect and transform Canada is another priority.

Affordable housing, protecting Canadians by strengthening Canadian armed forces and attracting global talent are part of the priority list in Carney’s letter.

Directing the Cabinet Committees on how to achieve these targets, Carney wrote in the letter, “The attainment of these objectives will require collaboration and coordination within Cabinet. I expect each Cabinet committee, led by their Chair, to drive and monitor our progress, with oversight from the Priorities, Planning and Strategy Committee, and direction from the full Cabinet.

While fulfilling your core responsibilities as a member of the Ministry, you should identify how specifically you can contribute to these missions. You will be expected and empowered to lead, and to bring new ideas, clear focus, and decisive action to your work. Over the coming weeks, I will look to each of you to identify the key goals and measures of success on which to evaluate the results you will achieve for Canadians as a member of the Ministry.”

He ended the letter by celebrating Canadian values and reinforced his commitment for climate change. “We will uphold the rule of law, protect our democratic institutions, and reinforce the unity of our country.”