Inaugural Chin Banerjee Memorial Lecture in Anti-Racism

The annual Professor Chin Banerjee Memorial Lecture in Anti-Racism, cohosted by SFU’s Institute for the Humanities, Dr. Hari Sharma Foundation, West Coast Coalition Against Racism (WCCAR), and South Asian Network for Secularism and Democracy (SANSAD), is to commemorate the life, work, and political activism of Professor Chin Banerjee, who passed away on July 29, 2020. Chin leaves behind a legacy of activism in the service of the humankind. He inspired many people to fight for a better world of secular democracy and human rights, and his example and inspiration lives on.

This year’s inaugural lecture will be given by Robyn Maynard, influential author of Policing Black Lives. Robyn will be talking about her new book (coauthored by Leanne Betasamosake Simpson), Rehearsals for Living, a captivating book that is part debate, part dialogue, part lively and detailed familial between two razor-sharp writers convening on what it means to get free as the world spins into some new orbit.

EVENT DETAILS

Thursday, October 13, 2022

7:00PM–9:00PM

Room 1420–1430, SFU Harbour Centre

(registration not required)

An evening of hope and healing

In honour and recognition of national domestic violence month, Sahara Services is hosting an evening of hope and healing. The event will be held at the Surrey Arts Centre on November 3. The focus will be how to move through their journey, (regardless of someone staying or leaving that relationship) what helped, how one can heal and what helped empower those that are impacted; be it the survivor, the children or those supporting survivors.