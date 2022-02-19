Increasing apprenticeship training seats, supports for trades workers

People looking to start or complete an apprenticeship in the trades will have more training seats and supports as British Columbia prepares to implement skilled trades certification.

The Province has provided $5 million to the Industry Training Authority (ITA) so that more trades workers can start an apprenticeship or upgrade their skills at recognized post-secondary and trades training providers across B.C.

The funding will support apprentices re-entering or completing apprenticeship training in the mechanical, electrical and automotive trades included in skilled trades certification.

Anne Kang, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training, informed that approximately 85,000 additional job openings are expected in the trades in B.C. by 2031.

Technical training in more than 70 trades programs is offered at 15 public post-secondary institutions throughout B.C., as well as non-public post-secondary institutions. The ITA funds approximately 27,000 apprenticeship and foundation training seats annually.

Skilled trades certification legislation to update the Industry Training Authority Act will be introduced to the legislative assembly during the spring session.

To further support tradespeople and employer sponsors in the certification process, the ITA is also hiring an additional five apprenticeship advisors (one in Kelowna North, one in Southern Interior and three in the Lower Mainland) for a total of 25 advisors working throughout the province. Apprenticeship advisors provide guidance to apprentices and employer sponsors on processes and policies relating to apprenticeship, and they help build community knowledge and awareness of B.C.’s apprenticeship system.

Learn more about skilled trades certification: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/skilledtrades

Learn more about the ITA: https://www.itabc.ca/