India Day celebration at Lakshmi Narayan Mandir

76th Independence Day of India is being celebrated as India Day on Sunday, 21st of August 2022 at 1:00PM.

“India Day Celebrations” will consist of Wrestling competitions, Flag Hoisting, Parade, Entertainment and Cultural Performances.

Venue: Lakshmi Narayan Mandir

8321 – 140 Street, Surrey BC

Date…: Sunday, August 21th 2022

Time…: 9:00 AM Wrestling competitions

1:00 PM – Flag Hoisting and other Cultural Programs

The VHCS-BC in the lower mainland is committed to highlight and celebrate Canadian & Indian days and events for the community. VHCS-BC is humbled by the community support and takes pride in their voluntary services to make these events a huge success.

Grand re-opening of Shree Mahalakshmi Temple

Devotees are invited to attend grand reopening of newly renovated Shree Mahalakshmi Temple at 467 East 11 Avenue, Vancouver BC.



Special prayers and recognition of all the members who have contributed to the completion of this project will mark the events of the day.



The event will begin at 10AM on Sunday, August 28th, and conclude with an offering of mahaprasad. For more information call: 604-874-0175