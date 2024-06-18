India possesses more nuclear weapons than Pakistan, China has… | 8 takeaways from SIPRI report

India possesses more nuclear weapons than Pakistan, while China has expanded its nuclear arsenal from 410 warheads in January 2023 to 500 by January 2024, according to a report by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), a Swedish think tank, on Monday.In its analysis, the SIPRI said China’s nuclear arsenal increased from 410 warheads in January 2023 to 500 in January 2024, and it is expected to keep growing.

Key takeaways from SIPRI report