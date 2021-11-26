India to resume international flights from December 15, barring 14 countries

The 14 countries with which India will not resume regular international flight operations include the UK, France, Germany, China, Botswana among others.

The Centre will resume regular international flights from December 15, barring 14 countries, people familiar with the development said on Friday. The countries which do not feature on the list are UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Finland, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe and Singapore, sources said.