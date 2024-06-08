Indian Ex-Servicemen Society of BC Celebrates 29th Raising Day

On Friday, May 31, 2024, the Indian Ex-Servicemen Society of BC celebrated its 29th Raising Day at Riverside Signature Banquet Hall in Surrey with great fanfare where all its members, their wives, and heroic men and women gathered to celebrate the function.

Since its raising in Sep 1995, the Society has been serving Indian military service/family pensioners, residing in Surrey and its surrounding areas by solving their pension-related problems.

Captain Mohinder Singh Jaswal, president of the Society welcomed the guests and its members and enlightened them about the functions of the Society. Lt. (IN) Harpal Singh Brar and his colleagues performed by reciting poems and songs.

The event ended with the poem of Colonel Baldev Singh Sangha with good wishes for next year. The President of the Society thanked all those who were present at the occasion. Everyone enjoyed the foo