The Indian Ex-Servicemen Society of BC (Canada) is celebrating its 28th Raising Day and Anniversary Dinner Function on May 14th, 2023, Sunday at 7 PM at Dhaliwal Banquet Hall, 230-8166 128th Street, Surrey. All Ex-Servicemen along with their spouses are cordially invited to attend the function. People willing to attend can contact 604-501-3939 or email: indianexservic[email protected]. Amount of subscription can be paid at the venue.