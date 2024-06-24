Indian origin man facing charges for shooting two Punjabi women cousins in New Jersey

A shocking incident took place in Carteret, New Jersey, when a man opened fire on two women from Punjab, India. The shooting took place outside a home on Roosevelt Avenue, in Carteret, US, killing one victim and seriously injuring another on Wednesday, June 12. The victims were identified by the Police as Jasvir Kaur and Gagandeep Kaur.

The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Gaurav Gill, was immediately arrested by local police and is now charged with murder.

Police located two female victims, who had both sustained gunshot wounds and were airlifted to the hospital in critical condition. “One victim, Jasvir Kaur, 29, of Carteret, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The other victim a 20-year-old woman, of Carteret, is still in critical condition at University Hospital in Newark,” said a news release.

According to Indian media, the girls were cousins and were from Doaba.

An initial investigation led to the apprehension of Guarav Gill, 19, of Kent, WA. Gill was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree Murder. Gill is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center pending the results of his Pre-trial detention hearing.

So far, law enforcement officials have not released any information about the possible motive behind the shooting or a possible connection between the suspect and the victims.

But according to Indian newspaper Tribune, “Gaurav, who belongs to Hussainpur village, took TOEFL classes with Gagandeep at an academy in Jalandhar where they became friends. On the day of the incident, Gaurav was allegedly trying to persuade Gagandeep to come with him. But the latter refused and called Jasvir for help. This reportedly infuriated Gaurav who took out a pistol and opened fire at them.”

A video footage of Gaurav being apprehended by New Jersey law enforcement officials has gone viral on social media.

The incident has sent shockwaves at Gorsiyan Peeran village in Nurmahal. The Tribune reported that the cousins’ killing is the third incident this year where the Doaba natives have been shot by a friend or acquiantance in the US. This year, six persons have been shot of them four belonged to Doaba.

Just a week ago, on June 8, at Richmond Hill in New York, Kapurthala’s Narangpur village native Karamjit Singh Multani (33), a father of three, shot his younger brother Vipan Pal Multani (26) dead in a fit of anger and injured his mother. Karamjit was later found dead in an apparent suicide.

In February this year, Harpreet Singh, a 27-year-old from Banga in Nawanshahr, was shot dead by a friend in California, the US.