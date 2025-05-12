Indian student Trump admin wants to deport shines at graduation, while Kristi Noem is booed

Priya Saxena, an Indian student Homeland Security chief Kristi Noem is trying to deport, received loud cheers at her graduation ceremony at South Dakota Mines in Rapid City. Only 350 miles away, Noem, who was accepting her honorary degree at the Dakota State University in Madison, was booed.

Saxena received her doctorate in chemical and biological engineering and a master’s degree. According to local media publication South Dakota Searchlight, she was introduced to the crowd as Dr Priya Saxena, and the audience couldn’t stop cheering. The Indian student has been facing deportation calls since last month, with the Trump administration saying that her permit should be revoked because four years ago, she was convicted of failing to move over for flashing yellow lights.

Saxena’s student visa is not scheduled to expire until 2027. She could apply for an extension and stay for longer, too.

However, she has been facing deportation threats from Noem’s Homeland Security Department. Her attorney won a temporary restraining order that assured Saxena’s graduation, with the government prohibited from taking action until Tuesday. The Indian student will appear for a hearing to stop her deportation.

As Dr Priya Saxena was celebrated in Rapid City, Kristi Noem had to face boos. The 53-year-old delivered her acceptance speech for an honorary doctorate in public service. Outside the venue, dozens of protestors opposed her.

According to South Dakota Searchlight, students chanted ‘no honor for Noem’ and ‘due process’.

“One thing that immediately came to my brain when I heard she was coming here was I was genuinely scared for the massive amounts of international students that we have on campus. That’s something we take pride in,” one student protester told the publication.

In her speech, Kristi Noem said: “People will be successful based on the people that they know and the people that they spend time with. I am going to encourage you that as you go out and tackle the next big thing in your life, to take your emergency brakes off.”