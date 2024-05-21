‘Indian students being targeted in Kyrgyzstan’: Asaduddin Owaisi asks Jaishankar to ‘take strong steps’

Asaduddin Owaisi of the AIMIM, on Tuesday, flagged the issue of Indian students being allegedly targeted in Kyrgyzstan, urging external affairs minister S Jaishankar to intervene in the matter. His appeal comes days after Indian and Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan were advised by their consulates to stay indoors to protect themselves from mob violence.

Owaisi also shared a video of an Indian student in Kyrgyzstan purportedly making a phone call to the consulate inquiring about any evacuation procedures set in place. The student can be heard asking if Indians will be evacuated, to which the official said the students have already been briefed.

The Indian student further inquires if any security would be provided to them if they attempt to take a flight and return home.