Indian woman claims she was denied entry into Cambodia due to racism despite having valid visa. Watch

In a shocking incident that has gone viral on social media, a Delhi woman recently shared her harrowing experience of being denied entry into Cambodia despite having a valid visa. Posting a video on Instagram, Nida Merchant detailed how immigration officials in Cambodia allegedly mistreated her, leaving her feeling physically unsafe and disrespected.

Allegations of mistreated entry and racism

Merchant, who was travelling solo from Vietnam to Cambodia, claimed that when she arrived at the border, Cambodian officials refused her entry and mocked her. “They were laughing at me, and when I asked why I couldn’t enter, they insisted I get on a bike if I wanted to cross the border,” she recounted in her post. Despite having all the necessary documentation, she was told that Indians and Bangladeshis could be refused entry at land borders. “I cut my trip short and came back directly from Vietnam after being denied entry into Cambodia for racist reasons. RUMOR has it they do it a lot but guess what ITS NOT A RUMOR,” she added.

Feeling unsafe and threatened

Merchant’s experience took an even darker turn when she claimed that an immigration official tried to lock her suitcase and demanded she accompany him on a motorbike if she wanted to enter the country. “My suitcase was broken, and I was scared of what they were planning on doing with me, as I was travelling alone!” she wrote. The incident left her feeling violated and unnerved, which led her to abandon her travel plans. “I literally turned back, got the last ferry out of Ha Tien back to Phu Quoc, and flew back to Ho Chi Minh to return home safely on January 4th,” she stated.

Racial bias allegedly targeting specific nationalities

Merchant continued to voice her concerns, claiming that taxi drivers informed her that Indians had been banned from crossing the border for months. In her post, she warned other travellers, especially backpackers and tourists, about the discriminatory practices at the Cambodia-Vietnam border.

Since sharing her video earlier this month, it has garnered over 900k views, with users offering their reactions in the comments section. One user expressed disbelief, saying, “This is outrageous, no one should be treated like that, especially just because of their nationality.” Another commenter added, “I can’t believe this still happens in today’s world; it’s truly shameful.” Some travellers shared their own similar experiences, with one remarking, “I faced something similar last year at the same border – this needs to be addressed.” Others empathised with Merchant’s situation, saying, “Travelling alone as a woman can already be stressful, and to face something like this is terrifying.”