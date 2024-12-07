Indigenous knowledge keeper Kung Jaadee inspires connection to roots at Vivek Canada event 

Living outside India for your entire life often means relying on stories to understand your culture. Whether it’s stories of your family’s history or traditions, these narratives become the bridge connecting you to your roots. Vivek Canada’s Dawn to Dusk program embodies this spirit of connection by fostering a sense of community through meaningful activities that connect youth and senior citizens over Indian culture. Each event feels like coming home to a family gathering, where the lines between generations blur, creating a warm and inclusive atmosphere.

Vivek Canada, is a Vancouver-based non-profit organization, dedicated to alleviating poverty and fostering rural development in India. It’s Dawn to Dusk program is aimed at bridging the gap between South Asian youth and seniors.

Every gathering is centered around a special activity, and November’s event involved an Indigenous knowledge keeper, Kung Jaadee (Roberta Kennedy). Kung Jaadee has been sharing her stories for over 30 years across Canada. She belongs to the X̱aayda (Haida), xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), Tlingit, Tsleil-Waututh Nations, and is part Hawaiian. Her name, which was presented to her by her cousin Crystal Robinson, means ‘Moon Woman’. This name carries a deep symbolism, as it signifies her role as a storyteller who brings light and wisdom to her community, much like how the moon illuminates the night sky.



While educating us about her culture, she tried to connect with us personally. Her hands, her movement, and interaction with the audience displayed her animation and love for storytelling. Everyone was captivated by her beautiful Regalia, and her singing and drumming. Furthermore, she taught us how to say multiple things in her Haida and Squamish languages, helping us feel connected to her roots while learning about ours.

One of her most memorable stories was about the Raven, a central figure in Haida culture. In this story, the Raven, feeling lonely, hosts a grand feast and invites guests from all corners of the world. This story, which speaks to themes of community, inclusivity, and the power of love, resonates deeply with the Dawn to Dusk program’s mission. The Raven’s act of inviting everyone, regardless of their background, to share in a communal celebration, mirrors the program’s efforts to bring people together and celebrate diverse cultures, through a journey of listening and learning. And of course, just like at our events, everyone always looks forward to the food!

Overall, this event marked the first time an Indigenous knowledge keeper attended, and it was a significant milestone in the Dawn to Dusk program’s path towards inclusivity and cultural exchange. Indian and Indigenous cultures share numerous similarities, especially in their reverence for elders, storytelling traditions, and emphasis on community and interconnectedness. Each step we take moves us closer to becoming a more informed and unified society, as we are all a part of the quest called ‘Truth and Reconciliation’, which asks us to unlearn what we think we know, and learn what we should know. This is understanding and honoring each other’s histories and cultures. This is learning about other cultures and traditions. This is Dawn to Dusk.

To learn more about Vivek Educational Foundation of Canada, please visit: vivekcanada.org

(Heti Kaushal is Grade 12 student at the University Transition Program of UBC, and a youth volunteer with Vivek Canada’s Dawn to Dusk program.)