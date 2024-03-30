Indo-Canadian driver leaves fellow passenger in car and flees after hitting pole

Police in Ontario arrested and charged Sukhjinder Singh, a 29-year-old man from Paris, Ontario, who failed to remain on the scene of an accident and left a fellow passenger struggling inside the vehicle.

On Sunday, January 14, 2024, at approximately 4:15 a.m., Peel Regional Police attended the area of McVean Drive and Castlemore Road in Brampton for reports of a single motor vehicle collision, where a vehicle had struck a pole and rolled over. An adult male passenger was ejected from the car and pronounced deceased on scene. Several other passengers, along with the driver, fled.

On Tuesday, March 19, 2024, MCB investigators arrested and charged him with dangerous operation causing death and failure to stop after accident resulting in death.

He was released on conditions and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton at a later date.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dash camera footage to call investigators with the Major Collision Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 3710. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by visiting https://peelcrimestoppers.ca/.