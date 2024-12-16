Inside Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘simple’ kitchen in ₹250 crore home: A sketch of couple with Raha and more

A celebrity chef recently shared a video on Instagram giving a peek inside the kitchen of actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Currently, the couple resides in Pali Hill with their daughter Raha Kapoor but will soon move into their new home, a six-storey bungalow in Bandra. They have been staying in this house, Vastu, since their wedding in 2022.

Step inside Alia and Ranbir’s Mumbai kitchen

In the video, the chefs were seen getting ready to cook up a storm as they stepped inside the kitchen. In a surprise to fans, the space was quite basic and simple. However, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor did add a few things giving it a personal touch. Several cute animal magnets were seen on the fridge. A sketch featuring Alia, Ranbir and Raha was seen on a wall. A television was also seen hung below it.

The kitchen had several appliances for everyday use. The well-lit kitchen had several lights, apart from a massive window. It also had a centralised AC, apart from a ceiling fan. The chefs prepared a bunch of dishes, from pasta, biryani, pizza, chicken, and desserts. Sharing the video, they captioned the post, “On today’s episode, we are cooking for #ranbirkapoor, @aliaabhatt, and baby Raha!”

About Ranbir and Alia’s new home

Earlier this year, a Bollywood Life report had said that Ranbir ‘will name the bungalow’ in his and Alia’s daughter Raha’s name. Reportedly this will make Raha the ‘youngest and richest star kid’ in Bollywood.

The report had said that the new bungalow cost Ranbir and family ‘ ₹250 crore’, and is the ‘most expensive’ celebrity bungalow in Mumbai, beating Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat and Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa. It is also speculated that after the bungalow is ready, the entire Kapoor family – including Neetu Kapoor – will stay together under one roof.