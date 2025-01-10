International Mother Language Day Celebration

Currently, close to 2 million Punjabi speakers call Canada their home. Punjabi language is now the third most spoken language in Canada. In cities like Brampton, Edmonton, Calgary and Metro Vancouver, Punjabi is the second most spoken language after English.

Punjabi was recognized as one of several second languages to be available in BC’s public schools. Students in B.C.’s public schools also have the option to study one of six recognized second languages including Punjabi, from grades 5 to 8. It is optional from grades 9 to 12.

PLEA would like to request the B.C. Government that the second language requirement for our students should be changed from the existing requirement of grades 5 to 8 to grades 4 to 7 as compulsory and grades 8 to 12 as optional.

For Middle schools, it should be compulsory from grades 6 to 8 and optional from grades 9 to 12. Our reason for this is that in our current school system there is a natural break from Primary to Intermediate grades- Kindergarten to grade to 3 being Primary and grades 4 to 7 being Intermediate. As such, it should be made compulsory from grades 4 to 7 and optional from grades 8 to 12. However, for the Middle Schools, it will make sense to have it compulsory from grades 6 to 8 and optional from grades 9 to 12.

Furthermore, PLEA requests that Punjabi is the third most spoken language. As such, the provincial government and the local school districts should have appropriate support, messaging and information available to parents about the availability of Punjabi as a second language in our public schools.

Also, the province should ask the post secondary institutions to include teaching of Punjabi as a second language in B.C.’s public schools as part of the teacher training programs in their universities. In addition to that, the school districts and the province should assist with professional development opportunities for teachers of Punjabi language. In certain schools/school districts, it may be difficult to have enough students or qualified teachers. As such, providing online Punjabi classes throughout the province should be given careful consideration and support.

In some of the Metro Vancouver schools/ school districts where there are many students who may be interested in taking Punjabi, the process of determining their interests should start early in the calendar year so that the schools/School Districts get enough time to hire teachers, provide classrooms and other support structure to ensure the success of the Punjabi classes. At the secondary school level, it should clearly be stated at the time of course selection early in the new year that Punjabi is available as an option from grade 9 onwards. Incidentally, Punjabi is the tenth most spoken language in the world with more than 150 million speakers worldwide. In Canada and many other countries, it has now become an asset in employment opportunities. PLEA urges all political parties to give serious consideration to these recommendations. At the same time ,PLEA would like to appeal to parents of six elementary schools in Surrey to enroll their children for Punjabi classes . These schools are: Newton, Chimney Hill, T.E. Scott, Beaver Creek , Green Timbers and Strawberry Hill. Surrey has become the centre for the Punjabi community. As such, we expect and hope to have large number of Punjabi and non Punjabi students benefit from this opportunity.

Like previous years, PLEA will be celebrating the International Mother Language Day on Sunday, February 23 at Taj Park Convention Centre, 8580 -132 Street in Surrey. There is no admission fee. Parking is free. Refreshments will be available. For this, we are very thankful to Mr. Kultarjit Singh Thiara. For further information please feel free to contact me (Balwant Sanghera) at 604-836-8976 or Sadhu Binning at 778-773-1886.

Balwant Sanghera is President, Punjabi Language Education Association (PLEA Canada)