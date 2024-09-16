International student from India brutally killed by stranger in Edmonton

An international student from India was brutally attacked by a sharp weapon by an unknown man on September 4 in Edmonton Alberta. According to Edmonton police, Jashandeep Maan, 22, died of multiple sharp-force injuries allegedly inflicted by a man unknown to Maan.

According to media reports and a GoFundMe page, Maan, 22, was stabbed while he was working at a Tim Hortons and had gone out to take a delivery for the restaurant. Occupational Health and Safety spokesperson Shanna Schulhauser confirmed that the agency is investigating according to a CTV News report. They said the restaurant worker was allegedly fatally injured by a worker from a delivery company.

Police in a release said that they received complaints of a weapon the area of 101 Street and 102 Avenue in central Edmonton parkade at 12 PM. Upon arrival, officers located a male with significant injuries. but he was declared deceased on scene. Maan’s identity was confirmed by the police after the autopsy.

Edgar Wesker, 40, was taken into custody shortly after the incident, has since been charged with second-degree murder and has been remanded. “We can confirm that both men were not known to one another, and this appears to be an isolated incident,” says Staff Sergeant Colin Leathem with EPS Homicide Section. “The accused remained on scene, was swiftly taken into custody by our officers and we have no additional concerns for public safety at this time.”

The fundraiser created by Pawandeep Batth said Jashandeep had come to Canada just 8 months ago to pursue his dreams and support his family.

“On the day of the tragedy, Jashandeep went to the parkade to receive a delivery for the Tim Hortons store where he worked part-time. In an unimaginable act of violence, a 40-year-old truck driver attacked him multiple times, taking his life. We are raising funds to support Jashandeep’s family during this incredibly difficult time. The financial burden they face is immense, from the money they spent on his education to the additional legal costs they will now bear as they fight for justice. While no amount of money can ever replace the loss of their beloved son, we hope these funds can at least help alleviate some of the financial strain they are under and allow them to focus on their grief and the fight for justice. Please consider donating and sharing this page to help Jashandeep’s family. Any contribution, big or small, will make a difference in supporting them through this tragic time,” wrote Batth on the fundraiser page (https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-support-jashandeep-singh-manns-family-after-tragic-los)

Many international students from India have become victims of random stranger attacks. Tragically some lost their lives some got seriously injured. Chirag Antil, who was an international student from Haryana, was fatally shot inside a car in Vancouver South in the city’s Sunset neighborhood on April 12, 2024. Gagandeep Singh, was attacked at a bus stop in March 17 2024, near Highway 97 and McCurdy Road in Kelowna.

Kartik Vasudev who came to Canada in 2022 was brutally shot dead at Toronto’s Subway station. Satwinder Singh became a victim of a shooting rampage while working at a gas station in Sept 2022. Harmandeep Kaur was working as a security guard at UBC Oknagan campus. She was attacked by a man on the campus and succumbed to her injuries 2 days after the attack.

Gurvinder Nath, a 24-year-old man from Brampton, who came to Canada in 2021 as an international student, was also attacked while working.