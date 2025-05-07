Internet stunned as Trump teases ‘very big announcement’ coming soon, hints ‘it’s going to be a truly earth-shattering’

Donald Trump made a shocking announcement on Tuesday, stating that he will be making a “earth-shattering” revelation in the next few days. His enigmatic remarks ignited uproar on social media, with many people wondering what the US President might be planning.

Trump made the statement inside the Oval office during his meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

“We have a very big announcement to make,” the POTUS declared, clarifying that it is not about trade.

“It’s about something else, but it’s going to be a truly earth-shattering and positive development for this country and for the people of this country. And that will take place some time within the next few days,” he said.

Sources close to the Trump administration told the New York Post they weren’t even sure what he was talking about.