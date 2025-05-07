14.2 C
New York
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
spot_img
HomeInternational
International

Internet stunned as Trump teases ‘very big announcement’ coming soon, hints ‘it’s going to be a truly earth-shattering’

Link of Team
By Link of Team
0
1

Donald Trump made a shocking announcement on Tuesday, stating that he will be making a “earth-shattering” revelation in the next few days. His enigmatic remarks ignited uproar on social media, with many people wondering what the US President might be planning.

Trump made the statement inside the Oval office during his meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

“We have a very big announcement to make,” the POTUS declared, clarifying that it is not about trade.

“It’s about something else, but it’s going to be a truly earth-shattering and positive development for this country and for the people of this country. And that will take place some time within the next few days,” he said.

Sources close to the Trump administration told the New York Post they weren’t even sure what he was talking about.

Previous article
Trump admin’s latest warning: ‘Reconsider travel to Pakistan because…’
Link of Team
Link of Team

Related Articles

Stay Connected

0FansLike
0FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Link Newspaper is your Weekly South Asian newspaper. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the industry.

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright - TheLinkPaper.ca