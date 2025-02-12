Invasive Australian crayfish spotted in Texas: Is local wildlife at risk?

An invasive crayfish species native to Australia was spotted in the waters of southern Texas—nearly 8,000 miles from its natural habitat. The unexpected sighting has alarmed aquatic biologists, who fear its spread could disrupt local ecosystems and threaten native wildlife.

What Is the Australian Redclaw Crayfish, and Where Was It Found?

The Australian redclaw crayfish was recently spotted by locals in the Rio Grande Valley near Brownsville, along the western Gulf Coast. This large-bodied crustacean is recognized for its blue-green shell with red and maroon markings.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the species can grow up to 10 inches in length and weigh approximately 1.3 pounds. Typically found in tropical and subtropical regions, it thrives in coastal streams and freshwater environments. It is usually found in Queensland, Australia’s Northern Territory, and Papua New Guinea.

What Are Experts Saying?

Scientists are assessing the potential threat posed by the species as it begins encroaching on new habitats.

“The biggest threat that we know of for native crayfish species are invasive crayfish coming into new habitats and actively displacing them,” said Chris Taylor, a crustacean expert at the University of Illinois, on the PBS show ‘Texas Parks & Wildlife.’

He added that a biological project in Brownsville is currently assessing the risks associated with the species.

Lance Williams, a conservation biologist at UT Tyler, said the species “is not supposed to be in Texas.”

Speaking on ‘Texas Parks & Wildlife’, Williams noted that, for now, the species appears confined to a single resaca in Brownsville.

“They can travel overland for short distances, so they have the potential to spread,” Williams said. “What we do not know is how fast they could spread.”

Margaret (Addie) Munn, a UT graduate student and member of the research team, said their presence in Texas isn’t entirely unexpected.

“South Texas does not get very cold and is somewhat comparable to their habitat in Australia, so them showing up in Texas and surviving so far is not too surprising,” Munn told PBS.