Iran President News LIVE: Supreme leader Khamenei names Mokhber as interim head, declares 5 days of mourning

A helicopter carrying Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi, the foreign minister, and other officials reportedly crashed in the mountainous northwest of Iran on Sunday, prompting a large-scale rescue operation in a foggy forest. Officials later confirmed that ‘no sign of life’ was found on the crash site. Iran president Ebrahim Raisi helicopter crash news updates

• Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the country’s foreign minister and others have been found dead at the site of a helicopter crash after an hourslong search through a foggy, mountainous region of the country’s northwest, state media reported.

• State TV gave no immediate cause for the crash in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province. With Raisi were Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, the governor of Iran’s East Azerbaijan province and other officials and bodyguards, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

• The Iranian government will continue to operate “without the slightest disruption” following the death of president Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash, said a cabinet statement on Monday.

• Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday he was “deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise” of Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi in the helicopter crash.

• Oil prices extended gains on Monday amid political uncertainty in major producing countries after Iran’s president died

• The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas mourned on Monday the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who it said had supported the Palestinian people during the recent war with Israel.

Who will be the next president of Iran?

If the president dies while in office, Article 131 of Iran’s Constitution states that the first vice president becomes the acting president, pending confirmation by the supreme leader.

Currently, Mohammad Mokhber is the first vice president of Iran.

Born on September 1, 1955, Mokhber has a close relationship with Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who has the final say in all matters of state. Mokhber became the first vice president in 2021, following Raisi’s election as president.

