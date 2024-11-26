ISKCON leader Chinmoy Das held in Bangladesh for sedition | What’s the case

The detention of a prominent former leader of International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) in Bangladesh on charges of sedition has prompted the religious organisation to seek India’s intervention and even led to key spiritual figure Sadhguru reacting to the matter.Chandan Kumar Dhar, also known as Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, former leader of the ISKCON, was arrested on Monday afternoon from Dhaka airport, The Daily Star reported.

What is the arrest about

The arrest was reportedly made by a team of detectives in the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area of Dhaka in connection with a sedition case filed in Chattogram, according to Rezaul Karim Mallick, additional commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police and chief of Detective Branch

The sedition case was filed on October 31 against 18 others apart from Chinmoy, former divisional organising secretary of the ISKCON, Chattogram, with Kotwali Police Station, The Daily Star report said.

In the complaint, Firoz Khan, then general secretary of Mohora ward Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), alleged disrespect to Bangladesh’s national flag in Chattogram’s New Market area during a rally of the

ISKCON condemns Chinmoy Das’s arrest

Calling the allegations baseless’, ISKCON condemned the detention of by Dhaka police and said that it has nothing to do with terrorism anywhere.

In a post on X, ISKCON stated, “We have come across disturbing reports that Sri Chinmoy Krishna Das, one of the prominent leaders of ISKCON Bangladesh, has been detained by the Dhaka police. It is outrageous to make baseless allegations that ISKCON has anything to do with terrorism anywhere in the world. ISKCON, Inc. urges the Government of India to take immediate steps and speak to the Government of Bangladesh and convey that we are a peace-loving Bhakti movement. We want the Government of Bangladesh to release Chinmoy Krishna Das immediately. Our prayers to Lord Krishna for the protection of these devotees.”

Sadhguru, spiritual guru and founder of Tamil Nadu-based Isha Foundation, also strongly condemned the incident and said on X that it is “disgraceful to see how a democratic nation is disintegrating to become theocratic and autocratic.”

“It is the responsibility of every citizen to understand the value of having an open democracy. Persecution on the basis of religion or weakness of demographics is not the way of democratic nations. Unfortunately, our neighborhood has slipped away from democratic principles. It should be the responsibility of every citizen of Bangladesh to build back a democratic nation where all citizens will have the needed rights and ability to fulfill their lives as per their requirements and beliefs,” Sadhguru said.

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh from West Medinipur, West Bengal told news agency ANI that there is an attempt to suppress Hindu people in Bangladesh.

“Atrocities are happening on the Hindu community in Bangladesh. Das opposed the suppression, hence he was detained. No one knows where he is. There is an attempt to suppress Hindu people there.”

Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Acharya Satyendra Das condemned the act by the Dhaka police.

“This is absolutely wrong. I believe Bangladesh is also treating Hindus the way Pakistan used to treat them. The people who take a stand for Hindus are arrested like this, which is wrong. Our government should intervene in this. If government does not say anything, atrocities against Hindus will continue,” ANI quoted Acharya Satyendra Das as saying.