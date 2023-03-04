SURREY: Progressive Intercultural Community Services (PICS) Society is organizing ISSLP Youth Conference, on Saturday, March 04, 2023 at Dhaliwal Banquet Hall in Payal Business Center.

The ISSLP Youth conference provides youth with an opportunity to become engaged with their communities and provide meaningful feedback on government policies and issues close to their heart.

Youth taking part in this conference will have the chance to hear from motivational speakers, watch exciting presentations and have a chance to take part in an amazing public speaking contest while networking and interacting with each other.

Meaningful youth engagement increases the sense of ownership and attachment for young generations in the community, which develops positive relationships and networks with others. It’s important to provide youth with an opportunity to speak out and be heard on issues close to their heart. What they think and decide today will not only affect their own lives but also the rest of the world.

Please join for this amazing event at 10:45am on March 04, 2023 at Dhaliwal Banquet Hall.