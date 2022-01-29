It’s A Packed Slate For Bhumi Pednekar With Six Releases In 2022

Mumbai: Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Badhaai Do’, will have five more releases lined up for the year.

She has ‘Ladykiller’, ‘Bheed’, ‘Govinda Naam Mera’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’ and a soon to be announced project.

Sharing her excitement, Bhumi says, “As we hopefully come out of the pandemic, I can’t wait to entertain audiences with six diverse films from as many remarkably different filmmakers who have a very unique voice of their own.”

Sharing her constant pursuit for evolution in terms of craft, she says, “I have worked really hard on my craft since my debut and strived to deliver performances that hopefully touch the hearts of audiences. I’m excited and nervous at the same time because I will have back to back releases.”

Bhumi is hoping that all her releases manage to touch the hearts of audiences with the disruptive content that they have to offer. “As an actor I have craved for the feedback and the reviews towards my performances and I can’t wait to engage with the media and audiences through my films,” she says.

She further adds, “I’m hoping they will love what these films and I have to offer on screen. For me, all these projects are really close to my heart and when they release, it will be like me sharing a piece of my heart with audiences.”

Revealing how these films have extracted the best out of her, she shares, “I have always given my everything in every film that I have done and these six films have taken every bit of emotion out of me. So, I only wish the best for these films and the producers and the directors who have punted on me to bring their vision to life on screen.”