 Jagan Reddy’s YSRCP MLA damages EVM, Election Commission reacts sharply

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday, May 22, directed the Andhra Pradesh Police chief to take stern criminal action against ruling YSRCP MLA P Ramakrishna Reddy, who was caught on a camera damaging an Electronic voting machine (EVM) in the Macherla assembly constituency during the polls on May 13.

On May 13, EVMs were damaged in seven polling stations in Macherla constituency, including in polling station number 202 where P Ramakrishna Reddy allegedly damaged an EVM, reported news agency PTI

“In Macherla Assembly Constituency, EVMs were damaged in seven polling stations including the PS no (polling station number) 202 where this incident of damage of EVM by the sitting MLA P Ramakrishna Reddy was recorded in the web camera,” said a statement from Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena’s office late on Tuesday.