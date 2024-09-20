Jagmeet Singh confronts after someone calls him a ‘corrupted bastard’

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh confronted a group of protesters who were disrupting the Terry Fox ceremony outside Parliament after someone accused him of being a “corrupted bastard.”

A video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows at least two protesters tailing Singh in a parking lot. One asks him whether he would support a motion of non-confidence in the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. As the NDP leader continues walking, someone within earshot calls him a “corrupted bastard.”

Visibly upset, Singh turns around to approach the protesters who followed him. Pointing at each of them, he repeatedly asks, “Who said it?”

After the men deny insulting him, Singh tells one of the men that he is a “coward” for not criticizing him “to [his] face.” As Singh turns around, one of the protesters is heard saying, “With that aggression, is that why you’re choosing war with Russia?”

A spokesperson for the NDP said that protesters gathered outside Parliament have been “intimidating” and “harassing” politicians, their staff and others. “Jagmeet Singh does not tolerate bullies and does not condone violence,” the spokesperson said in an email.

Singh on his social media posted: “By now you’ve probably seen the video. For days now, bullies in Ottawa have been spewing hate and harassing Canadians who don’t agree with them. An Indigenous woman being called a Nazi. Staff being harassed. Journalists being yelled at. That’s the country Pierre Poilievre wants. Me? I believe everyone should feel safe walking our streets. I believe we need to stand up to bullies and shut down hate. Canadians believe in lifting each other up. Not tearing each other down.”

Singh’s brother Gurratan Singh said, “My brother has stood up to bullies his whole life, and we all know bullies fold when someone stands up to them. People forget he’s trained in MMA for years—he’s not afraid of these far-right cowards. It’s time we all stand up to them.”