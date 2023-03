Lohana Cultural Association of BC cordially invites all to Jalaram Bapa Punyatithi with bhajans and kirtans on Saturday March 4, 2023 at 5.30 PM at Shiv Mandir 5600 Dorset St., Burnaby. Program will commence at 5.30 PM

Priti Bhojan After Arti. For Further Information Please Contact:

Vasant Lakhani (604) 987-1925