Lohana Cultural Association of BC cordially invites all to celebrate Jalaram Jayanti with bhajans and kirtans for 3 days at different locations.

Saturday October 29th, 2022 4.00 pm

Hindu Temple 5420 Marine Dr., Burnaby.

Priti Bhojan After Arti.

Saturday November 5th, 2022 6.00 pm

Shiv Mandir 5600 Dorset St, Burnaby.

Priti Bhojan After Arti.

Saturday November 6th, 2022 10.30 am

Laxmi Narayan Mandir 8321 140 St Surrey

Priti Bhojan After Arti