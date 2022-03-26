Janice Stromar elected BC Real Estate Association’s Chair

VANCOUVER: The British Columbia Real Estate Association (BCREA) has announced that Vancouver Island REALTOR Janice Stromar has been elected as its 2022-2023 Chair at the BCREA Annual Meeting on March 22, 2022.



“It’s an exciting time to be stepping into the role of Chair of BCREA’s Board of Directors,” says Stromar. “With BCREA launching into its 2022-2024 strategic plan, there are new opportunities to strengthen the Realtor profession and show thought-leadership within the sector. BCREA staff and board of directors have done incredible work over the past few years and I look forward to contributing to their ongoing success.”



Stromar has been a licensed Realtor for 18 years and joined the BCREA Board of Directors in 2019. She served as a Vancouver Island Real Estate Board (VIREB) Director from 2014 to 2018, where she was President in ­­­­­2017. Her commitment to the real estate sector extends to her community, where she sat on the City of Nanaimo Affordable Housing Steering Committee in 2017/2018, as well as on the Board of Directors for the Nanaimo Women’s Business Network and the Nanaimo Executives Association. Stromar was also awarded the 2021 Realtor of the Year award at the VIREB Annual General Meeting.



Joining Stromar as Officers of the Association are Chair-Elect Darren Close of Royal LePage East Kootenay Realty; Past Chair Dan Morrison of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada; and BCREA Chief Executive Officer Darlene Hyde.



BCREA also welcomes new Realtor directors Ruth Hanson (North Vancouver), Chris Shields (Surrey), Robert Wood (Kelowna) and new public director Kenneth Tan. Returning Realtor directors include Ashley Smith (Vancouver) and Tim Ayres (Sooke). Public directors Liza Aboud and Catherine AczelBoivie are also returning.