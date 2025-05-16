Jarnail Singh: The Artist Who Devoted His Life to Promoting Punjabi Art and Culture

Surrey’s Beloved Artist Remembered at Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara

The late Jarnail Singh, a cherished artist, was remembered with deep reverence by the Lower Mainland community following his recent passing in India due to health complications. A Shradhanjali Samaroh was held in his honour at Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara on Sunday, May 11, drawing over 200 attendees, including numerous organizations devoted to preserving Punjabi language and culture.

Jarnail Singh, founder of the Art Centre in Surrey and originally from Chandigarh, left a lasting imprint on Punjabi art across the globe—from India to Australia, the UK, the US, and Canada. With every brushstroke, he breathed life into Punjab’s rustic charm, capturing its vanishing traditions, vibrant villages, and sacred landscapes.

Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara, the venue of the tribute, holds special significance in Singh’s artistic journey. It houses one of his most profound works—a two-part mural chronicling the history of the Sikh faith during the era of the Ten Gurus. On the day of the event, his spirit lingered in every corner of the Gurdwara, present through the very artwork he lovingly created.

Those gathered did not merely mourn an artist—they celebrated a man remembered as a big brother, a true friend, and a person of integrity. “He gave selflessly,” said one speaker, “He supported countless organizations dedicated to Punjabi art and heritage without asking anything in return.” Another added, “He treated all with respect, even when views differed. He was a bridge between hearts, not a wall between minds.”

Speakers also shed a light on his illustrious family legacy. Born in 1956 in the small town of Zira, Punjab, Jarnail Singh was the son of the legendary Sikh history painter Sardar Kirpal Singh—founding artist of the Central Sikh Museum at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Raised amidst pigments and paintbrushes, Jarnail’s creative spirit bloomed under his father’s mentorship. He soon developed a unique artistic voice of his own, one that lovingly depicted Punjab’s rural soul, now slipping through the cracks of modernity.

A heartfelt portrait of Artist Jarnail Singh painted by his daughter Neeti Singh

Carrying his father’s torch with pride, Jarnail Singh showcased his work on global stages. In 2004, the Surrey Art Gallery hosted his solo exhibition Jarnail Singh – Discovering the Soul of Punjab. He was also a featured artist at the 2005 Harrison Arts Festival and contributed to landmark exhibitions like From Across the Oceans at the Langley Museum, Punjabi Visions at the Reach Gallery in Abbotsford, and From the Land of Five Rivers at the Surrey Art Gallery. His moving Komagata Maru Stories were exhibited in Surrey, Abbotsford, and Delta, etching forgotten tales into the public consciousness.

Dr. Gurvinder Singh, who anchored the event, remarked on the flow of talent in the Singh family. “May this river of art never run dry,” he said. Jarnail Singh’s wife Baljit Kaur and daughter, Neeti Singh—also artists—continue the family’s creative legacy. His son Jujhar Singh is a photographer. A heartfelt portrait of her father, painted by Neeti, welcomed guests at the Gurdwara entrance. Dr. Gurvinder also shared that a book on the life of Sardar Kirpal Singh was in the works; now, its second half will honour the life and legacy of his gifted son, Jarnail.

The family expressed heartfelt gratitude to the community for honouring the artist’s legacy and standing by them with emotional support during this irreparable loss. They also thanked the management of the Gurdwara for helping family in organizing the event.

Gurdip Singh Bhullar, a family friend and colleague who runs Bhangra classes at the same arts centre where Jarnail Singh operated his gallery, expressed his grief, saying, “The only words that can describe this loss are – a part of my soul and the soul of the community is gone with him.”

As the gathering drew to a close, a profound silence settled in the air—a silence filled with admiration, love, and loss. A voice rose to recite:

“Woh bichhda kuch is tarah se,

Rut badal gayi,

Woh saara sheher hi veeraan kar gaya.”

(He parted in such a way, the seasons seemed to change—he left the whole city desolate.)