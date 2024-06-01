Jaskirat Sidhu, who caused Humbolt Hockey players bus crash, ordered to be deported

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, the Indian-origin truck driver from Calgary who caused a horrific bus crash involving a junior hockey team has been ordered to be deported to India.

An Immigration and Refugee Board hearing for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu announced its decision in a 15-minute virtual hearing.

Sidhu barreled through a stop sign and into the path of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team’s bus at a rural intersection near Tisdale, Saskatchewan, in 2018. Sixteen people on the bus were killed and 13 injured.

Sidhu, who lived in Calgary, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving offences and was sentenced to eight years in prison. He was granted full parole last year.

“I can’t consider humanitarian and compassionate factors,” Trent Cook from the immigration division of the board, who oversaw the hearing, told Sidhu.

Sidhu’s lawyer Michael Greene has said the decision was a foregone conclusion, as all that’s required to deport Sidhu is proof that he’s not a Canadian citizen and he committed a serious crime, CBC reported.

In December, the Federal Court dismissed applications from Greene, who had argued border officials didn’t consider Sidhu’s previously clean criminal record and remorse. He wanted the court to order the border agency to conduct a second review.