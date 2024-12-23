Jennifer Lopez ‘struggles’ being a single mom following her split with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopes, during a video interview with British Vogue, shared the life’s challenges while raising her 16-year-old twins, Emme and Max, following her public split from ex-husband Ben Affleck. Is the ‘Atlast’ star more vulnerable than ever now?

Lopez, who stars in the film ‘Unstoppable’ as the mother of champion wrestler Anthony Robles, discussed her experiences with Judy Robles, Anthony’s real-life mother. She described raising her twins as a “beautiful, challenging, blessing.”

“Being a parent [is] the hardest job that anyone could ever have.”

“[It’s about] wanting to put forward the best face for [your kids] all the time, but also be struggling as a woman and in relationships and in life, with your own dreams and aspirations,” she shared.

“I understood it. I mean, as a mom, you always want to put your best foot forward for your kids. You want to lift them up. That doesn’t stop you from being a human being who struggles.”

Lopez reflects on single parenthood amid split

The 55-year-old also touched on the emotional challenges portrayed in the film, specifically Judy Robles’s difficulty in giving her abusive ex-husband another chance and the impact it had on her son. “I’ve been in the same spot, like maybe I shouldn’t be giving this person another chance, and then you go back. I don’t think there’s a woman on earth who hasn’t been in this position, or even man,” Lopez shared.

Lopez has spoken openly about moments of self-doubt in her journey as a single parent. She told Entertainment Weekly how portraying Judy Robles offered her a sense of healing. “I’ve been a single mom at times in my life, and [I’ve asked], ‘Am I enough for them?’” she said, referencing her children, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

“And the truth is, all you need is really one good parent to love you,” she explained. “You hear it in Anthony’s voice, and look what he’s been able to accomplish. That’s what the movie gave me: You are enough.”