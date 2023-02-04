John Lawson, Chair of SurreyCares Community Foundation

SurreyCares’ second annual “Toonies For Tomorrow” food security campaign officially launches February 1-23

SurreyCares Community Foundation’s second annual “Toonies for Tomorrow” campaign officially begins February 1 and until February 23. Proceeds from the Toonies For Tomorrow campaign will benefit the Food For Everyone Fund. This fund was created with the goal of increasing food security and reducing hunger in Surrey. Beneficiaries will include community kitchens, gardens, and other low-barrier programming to secure the fund’s objectives. “Give a toonie today; change someone’s tomorrow.”



Taj Park for hosting the kick-off event and eight local businesses are supporting the Toonies For Tomorrow initiative during the month of February in differing ways, including:



Just Cakes Bakeshop (Scott Road & Cloverdale)

For all of February, the proceeds from brownie sales will go toward the campaign.

Espresso Cafe (Newton Exchange)

On Espresso Cafe’s anniversary (February 7), a portion of proceeds made that day will be donated to the Toonies For Tomorrow campaign.

Pacific Poke (Surrey Central)

Are encouraging donations to be made on our website.

Sunfarm Produce & Groceries (8388 128 St, Surrey)

Accepting “Toonies at the Till” (donation box)

Surrey SuperMarket (Payal Business Centre)

Accepting “Toonies at the Till” (donation box)

Mughal Gardens Sweets & Restaurant (12788 – 76A Ave, Surrey)

Accepting “Toonies at the Till” (donation box)

Sabzi Mandi Supermarket (12568 – 72 Ave)

Accepting “Toonies at the Till” (donation box)

Fraser Pizza (Fraser Heights)

Accepting “Toonies at the Till” (donation box)

Additional businesses will be listed at www.surreycares.org as they are confirmed.



Other Ways to Participate in “Toonies For Tomorrow”:

Donations can be accepted by visiting our website: https://www.surreycares.org/toonies-for-tomorrow.

Text “SurreyCaresToonies” to: (778) 655-4773