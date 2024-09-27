John Rustad Announces “Rustad Rebate” Plan to Provide Relief for BC Renters and Homeowners

John Rustad, Leader of the Conservative Party of British Columbia, unveiled the BC Rent and Mortgage Rebate (the “Rustad Rebate”), a program designed to deliver financial relief to renters and homeowners across the province.

“My promise to the people of British Columbia is that, if elected Premier, I will systematically attack the cost pressures in all areas of life. Middle-class families deserve to get ahead and enjoy their lives, without constantly worrying about the bare minimum costs of existing.”

“People are being punished by having to pay for sky-high housing costs with their after-tax income. That’s why, if I’m elected Premier, $3,000 per month in housing costs will be exempted from BC income tax.”

“In 2017, David Eby and the NDP promised a $400 rent rebate for all renters, regardless of income. As usual, they broke that promise not once, but twice,” said Rustad. “Not only did they fail to deliver for five consecutive budgets, but when they finally introduced it in 2023, it was so severely income-tested that the average family in Vancouver can’t qualify.”

Rustad criticized the NDP’s rebate as a token gesture, calling it a “drop in the bucket” for those struggling with the skyrocketing cost of living. “The NDP’s scheme barely covers 1% of the annual rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Vancouver. It simply isn’t good enough. Families and individuals are being driven out of our cities because they can’t afford to live here anymore. ”

To address this urgent crisis, the Rustad Rebate will provide significant relief to both renters and homeowners by exempting up to $3,000 a month in housing costs from provincial income taxes. The rebate will begin by exempting $1,500 per month in Budget 2026, and increase by $500 per year to $3,000 per month.

Key elements of the BC Rent and Mortgage Rebate include:

Largest tax cut for renters and homeowners in BC history – $3,000 per month of rent or mortgage interest costs will be exempt from provincial income taxes. This will be achieved by issuing a tax credit worth 5.06% of eligible housing costs, equivalent to the rate of BC’s base tax bracket.

Immediate relief in Budget 2026 – by exempting $1,500 per month, increasing by $500 per year to the full level of $3,000 per month. This is a clear and long-term commitment to British Columbians who work hard.

A fair and fiscally responsible tax credit – The 2026 budget impact will not exceed $900 million, and we will design a targeted tax credit that ensures the relief goes to people who need it to get ahead in life.