Join the RCMP for the motorcycle skills challenge

31 – June 5 on Granville Island and May 31 – June 12 Online. Once again,world-class theatre, music, dance, circus, After a two year in-person hiatus, the 45th annual Vancouver International Children’s Festival returns In-person from May puppetry and storytelling performers will entertain Vancouver children and families. This year, eighteen professional performing artists from as far-reaching as Denmark, Ireland and the United Kingdom are scheduled to perform 80 shows.

Highlights of this year’s Festival include Juno Award-Winner Fred Penner, Indigenous dance artists Dancers of Damelahamid andAfrican circus stars Kalabanté.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at ChildrensFestival.ca, or during the Festival at our on-site box office located between Festival House and the Waterfront Theatre on Granville Island.

In-person Tickets start at $12.50 per child/senior and $22 per adult plus service charges and tax. All passes include an Activity Village wristband. With over 15 arts activities, the Activity Village offers many ways to engage your imagination and enhance your creativity all while having fun together as a family. Each In-person performance pass includes an Activity Village wristband.

Online Tickets can be purchased for $24 per household, plus service charges and tax. Families can watch one Vancouver International Children’s Festival Online Performance for only $24 per show. The pre-recorded online performance is available starting from Tuesday, May 31 at 9:30am until Sunday, June 12th at 8pm and can be watched multiple times. Online tickets also include access to two Online Arts Workshops.

IN-PERSON PERFORMERS

The Cat Came Back (Fred Penner, Manitoba) – Sing along with one of Canada’s best-loved children’s singers and four-time Juno winner Fred Penner at this year’s Festival!

One of a Kind (British Columbia) – The world is a spectacular kaleidoscope of people with fascinating stories as unique as every one of us.





Crisis on Planet Z! (Monster Theatre, British Columbia) – Zennifer lives on Planet Z, the only planet they have ever known.

Living With (Her Tribal Roots, British Columbia)- Let’s groove together! Living With is a multi-layered performance that explores the interconnections between people and our relationship to the earth.

Underwater Archeologist (Boca del Lupo, British Columbia) – Imagine, 150 years in the future. Climate change has been solved and we live together in a world as one nation.

The Wild and Wonderful West Coast Workshop (Ginalina, British Columbia) – Calling all West Coast Kids and nature lovers!

ONLINE ART WORKSHOPS

Available online from May 31 at 9:30am to June 12 at 8pm. Closed captioning available.

Bhangra Dance Workshop

Bhangra is a lively, Punjabi folk dance that has surged in popularity worldwide, both in traditional form and as a fusion with other genres such as hip-hop. Join Gurp Sian to get your body moving and your heartbeat racing with Bhangra dance steps choreographed to upbeat Bhangra music!

Mask Making Workshop

Join us to make some fantastic and fabulous masks with Beth Agosti. Let your imagination soar and create whatever creature you would like to become. You could be a fire breathing Dragon or dive to the depths of the ocean as Jellyfish.

BC SPCA’s Lock-In for Love

returns in-person

The BC SPCA is calling on caring people across British Columbia to bring love to vulnerable animals during its Lock-In for Love fundraising event, taking place June 1 to 23.

On June 23 all fundraisers will be invited to drop by their closest participating BC SPCA location for a special thank you, and top fundraisers will have the opportunity to “lock-in” there with an animal companion for their final fundraising push.