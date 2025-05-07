Kai Cenat’s Streamer University gets 1 million applications in minutes: Here’s how to enrol

Kai Cenat has once again broken the internet, this time with his biggest idea yet: Streamer University, a creative haven for aspiring content creators.

Within minutes of opening applications, the project reportedly received over 1 million entries.

Just announced on 6 May through a whimsical, Hogwarts-inspired Instagram reel, Cenat unveiled, “I’m excited to extend to you a most heartfelt welcome to the very first class of Streamer University,” clad in a wizard-like robe. “Here, you will find a school where chaos is encouraged and content is king.”

The idea first surfaced months ago during a Twitch stream, where the 23-year-old hinted, “I’m going to rent out a university over a course of a weekend. It will be streaming university. Okay? I’m going to rent it out.”

“I’m going to put out enrolls and applications of people to enroll into the university, no matter if you’re big, no matter if you’re a small streamer, you can stream the entire weekend.”

How to enrol for Cenat’s Streamer University?

While the curriculum, location, and specific enrollment details are still under wraps, the excitement has already reached fever pitch.

Those who attempted to visit streameruniversity.com were met with a 403 Forbidden error, likely due to overwhelming traffic.

“Streamer university will be a all inclusive trip paid to where all creators will be living on a college campus for FREE and just enjoying getting content in general if you want to be a teacher or student apply now !,” he posted on X.

“You don’t have to be a streamer just a general creator is needed .As quick as possible! If you want to be apart of it in other creative ways dm me as well BUT MAKE SURE YOU ENROLL NOW,” he added.

The Twitch streamer’s vision includes real classrooms, in-person instruction, and surprise guest “professors” from the creator world. “In terms of the classes and sht, for example, I would love to do some shit where, science, Mark Rober is the professor for that day, and he’s doing crazy experiments for everybody’s stream,” Cenat said. “Say there is a financial class, MrBeast in that m*therf**ker.”