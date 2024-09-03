Kamala Harris ‘cringe accent’ at Detroit Rally sparks Foghorn Leghorn memes: Watch

Vice President Kamala Harris is being trolled for her Labor Day rally speech in Detroit, Michigan, as critics claim she adopted a new “accent” while addressing the crowd. And netizens compare her accent to that of Foghorn Leghorn, a well-known Looney Tunes character.

The rally, held in the Motor City, was part of Harris’s efforts to connect with blue-collar union workers in the crucial battleground state of Michigan, which Democrats aim to keep in their column in the upcoming November election.

“You better thank a union member for the five-day work week. You better thank a union member for sick leave. You better thank a union member for paid leave. You better thank a union member for vacation time,” Harris said. During this part of her speech, some listeners noticed a noticeable shift in her dialect, which quickly became a talking point on social media.

MAGA supporters chime in to troll Harris

Stephen Miller, a senior advisor to former President Trump weighed in, saying, “This is her seventh new accent in four weeks. She has literally never used this accent before. She grew up in Canada. Phoniest politician in all of politics.”

Johnny MAGA mocked Harris’s “Detroit speak” while lamenting the Vice President as “cringe and fake.”

As the one end, Gad Saad, a professor and podcast host, expressed, “There are countless traits that I despise in humans, few as much as inauthenticity,” while GOP strategist Matt Whitlock chimed in, saying, “All of politics is a performance to Kamala Harris. She changes fake accents like she changes policy positions and political personas. Today she’s talking in a fake southern accent, pretending to be a moderate. Next week she’ll be back to San Francisco liberal.”

Former Daily Collar journalist and conservative commentator Greg Price posted, “Kamala Harris speaking in Detroit earlier today vs Pittsburgh a few hours later. Same speech. Two entirely different accents. She’s the fakest human being that has ever lived.”

The Trump campaign highlighted Harris’s speech in a clip where she is seen telling a rallygoer, “Let’s just get through the next 64 days, how about that!?” before letting out a laugh.

This isn’t the first time, in July, Harris was criticized for using what some perceived as a fake Southern accent during a rally in Atlanta. Also, during a 2021 overseas trip to France, the VP was slammed for using a “French accent” while touring a COVID-19 lab.