Kamala Harris says more Indian Americans in US must run for elected offices: ‘So much that we still have to do’

Kamala Harris has said that the number of Indian Americans in elected offices in the US does not reflect their growing population

“Over the years, we’ve had so much more participation by Indian Americans in the electoral process running for office. But the numbers are still not reflective of the size of the growing population,” Harris told an audience comprising several Indian Americans in Washington DC.

At present, there are only five elected Indian American members of the Congress – Dr Ami Bera, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna, Pramila Jayapal, and Shri Thanedar. Impact previously said it believed that in 2020, the number of Indian Americans in the Congress will increase to 10.

Harris said that the kind of work Impact is doing is “extraordinary.” I wanted to stop by to thank, of course, the organisation for everything and for all that it represents, but also to say especially to those who have run for office or aspire to run for office, that you must run,” Harris said.

‘There is so much that we still have to do’

“You must know that you are not alone. There is so much that we still have to do as a country and a lot of the work that we each do, which is why we are here together, is born out of a belief in the promise of America. And dare I say that, I am empirical evidence of the promise of America,” the vice president added.