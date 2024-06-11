Kamran Akmal’s public apology to Harbhajan for disrespecting Arshdeep Singh’s religion during India vs Pakistan match

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal offered an unconditional apology to Harbhajan Singh for his “inappropriate and disrespectful” comments on India pacer Arshdeeep Singh’s religion during India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match. Akmal said he was “truly sorry” for his comments about Sikhs, which attracted a furious response from Harbhajan on social media.”I deeply regret my recent comments and sincerely apologize to Harbhajan Singh and the Sikh community. My words were inappropriate and disrespectful. I have the utmost respect for Sikhs all over the world and never intended to hurt anyone. I am truly sorry. #Respect #Apology,” Akmal wrote on X, tagging the former India cricketer.

In a video reposted by Harbhajan, the former Pakistan cricketer, who was part of a panel on ARY News (A Pakistani news channel), made a controversial remark about Arshdeep’s religion. “Kuch bhi ho sakta hai… Dekhe last over karna Arshdeep Singh ne hai. Waise uska rhythm nahi laga. 12 baj gaye hai (Anything can happen. The last over will be bowled by Arshdeep Singh; he hasn’t looked in a great rhythm. And It is already 12),” Akmal said while laughing with other panellists on the show.

The comments were made during the 19th over of Pakistan’s chase during Sunday’s India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

His remarks didn’t sit well with Harbhajan. The former India off-spinner lambasted Akmal. “Lakh di laanat tere Kamraan Akhmal.. You should know the history of sikhs before you open your filthy mouth. We Sikhs saved your mothers and sisters when they were abducted by invaders, the time invariably was 12 o’clock . Shame on you…Have some Gratitude,” he wrote.Asked to defend 17 in the last over, Arshdeep did a spending job, giving away only 11 runs to ensure a six-run victory for India. The left-arm pacer also picked up the wicket wicket of Imad Wasim in the first delivery of the over to end up with figures of 1/31 in his four overs.

India bowlers defend low total against Pakistan

Earlier, India did not get off to an ideal after being sent in to bat by Pakistan captain Babar Azam. Openers Virat Kohli (4) and Rohit Sharma (13) failed to score big on another sluggish New York that offered plenty of seam movement early on.

Rishabh Pant (42 in 31 balls, with six fours) chanced his arms and got the rub of the green to set the Indian innings in motion. He had useful partnerships with Axar Patel (20 in 18 balls, with two fours and a six) and Suryakumar Yadav (7 off 8 balls)). However, the lower middle order crumbled under and India were bowled out for 119 in 19 overs.

Haris Rauf (3/21) and Naseem Shah (3/21) were the top bowlers for Pakistan. Mohammed Amir got two scalps, while Shaheen Shah Afridi got one.

In the run-chase, Pakistan took a more measured approach. Mohammad Rizwan (31 in 44 balls, with a four and six) held one end up. However, Bumrah (3/14) and Hardik Pandya (2/24) got crucial wickets of skipper Babar Azam (13), Fakhar Zaman (13), Shadab Khan (4) and Iftikhar Ahmed (5) to never allow Pakistan to get away.

Bumrah secured the ‘Player of the Match’ for his match-winning spell.