Kangana Ranaut comes out in support of Raveena Tandon day after she was attacked: ‘Absolutely alarming’

Kangana Ranaut extended support to Raveena Tandon a day after she was attacked on a Mumbai street. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Kangana called the incident “absolutely alarming”. She condemned the “road rage outbursts”, adding that “those people must be reprimanded”. (Also Read | Raveena Tandon attacked in Mumbai by mob, video surfaces online)

Kangana’s message after the incident involving Raveena

Kangana Ranaut wrote, “What happened to Raveena Tandon ji is absolutely alarming; had there been 5-6 more people in the opposite group, she would have been lynched; we condemn such road rage outbursts; those people must be reprimanded. They must not get away with such violent and poisonous behaviour.”