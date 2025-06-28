Karamveer Singh of Brampton arrested at border for importing cocaine

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced a significant seizure of cocaine at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry in Point Edward, Ontario.

On June 12, 2025, a commercial truck arrived from the United States at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry and was referred for a secondary examination. During the inspection of the trailer, border services officers, with the assistance of a detector dog, discovered 161 bricks of suspected cocaine contained in 6 boxes. The total weight of the suspected narcotics was 187 kg, with an estimated street value of $23.3 million.

The CBSA arrested Karamveer Singh, 27, of Brampton, Ontario, and transferred him and the suspected narcotics to the custody of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). Singh has been charged by the RCMP with Importation of Cocaine, and Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The investigation is ongoing.

To date this year, border services officers have seized a total of 978 kg of cocaine at Southern Ontario ports of entry.

“The CBSA takes its border protection responsibilities very seriously and our officers work diligently with the RCMP to prevent smuggling across our borders. This is the fourth time a significant amount of cocaine coming from the United States was seized at the Blue Water Bridge this year, demonstrating the excellent work being done by our border services officers and their effectiveness in safeguarding our borders,” said An Nguyen, Director, St. Clair District Operations, Canada Border Services Agency.