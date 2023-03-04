Kareena Kapoor Goes ‘uff’ Over Zendaya’s Stunning Red Carpet Look

Zendaya turned heads at NAACP Image Awards on Sunday (February 26). She turned up at the red carpet in a silk, black and green vintage Versace haute couture dress. Among one of her many admirers was Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of the Euphoria actress from the NAACP Image Awards red carpet and showered her with praise for her stunning look. Posting a clip of Zendaya on her Instagram stories, Kareena wrote, “Uffffff”.

Zendaya was nominated under the Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series category for her show Euphoria at the NAACP Image Awards. However, she lost to Angela Bassett for her role in 9-1-1.

Her last appearance at the red crapet was at the primetime Emmy Awards in 2022, where she took home the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award for Euphoria.

Zendaya also shared a video from the NAACP Image Awards red carpet on Instagram. In the clip, the actress was being directed by photographers while she posed. Zendaya chuckled and pointed at the photographers after hearing someone say, “Serving, serving, serving,” before flicking her hair.

She captioned the video, “‘SERVING SERVING SERVING’ whoever you are, thank you… you made my night lol.”Coming back to Kareena Kapoor Khan, she was last seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which was the remake Forrest Gump. The Bollywood movie was directed by Advait Chandan. Kareena will be seen in Hansal Mehta’s directorial next.

Apart from that, she also has Sujoy Ghosh’s next The Devotion of Suspect X adaptation lined up. The movie, which also features Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat, will be released on Netflix.