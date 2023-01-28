Kareena Kapoor On ‘Boycott Bollywood’ Trend: ‘Agar Films Nahi Hogi Toh…’

Kareena Kapoor opened up on the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend on Sunday and said she disagrees with the trend and emphasised on the value of films in people’s lives. “If that (boycott) happens, how will we entertain? How will you have the joy and happiness in your life, which, I think everybody needs! Agar films nahi hogi toh entertainment kaisa hoga (If there are no films, how will everyone get entertained),” Kapoor said speaking at the Indian Chamber of Commerce-Young Leaders Forum event in Kolkata.

More on ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend

For the unversed, the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ hashtag took off on social media after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise.

Kareena’s most recent movie, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, was also a victim of the boycott culture. Twitter users criticised the movie for Aamir Khan’s prior remarks. Kareena had also been the focus of several social media trolls due to her previous response on the nepotism question.

This is not the first time the ‘Jab We Met’ actor has spoken on the issue. Last year in August, while promoting ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ Kareena said, “The fact is that they shouldn’t boycott this film, it’s such a beautiful film. And I want people to see me and Aamir on screen. We’ve waited so long. So, please don’t boycott this film, because it’s actually like boycotting good cinema.”

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ and ‘The Crew’ directed by Rajesh Krishnan.