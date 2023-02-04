Kiara Advani Sidharth Malhotra To Get Married In Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace On Feb 6?

Rumours of lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani getting married in February have been making rounds on the internet since the beginning of the year. Now, a paparazzo Viral Bhayani has revealed the wedding date and the venue on his Instagram on Thursday (February 2).

In an Instagram post, the paparazzo said that his team is leaving for Jaisalmer to cover the wedding, which will reportedly take place from February 4-6. Furthermore, he also stated that wedding festivities will take place at the Suryagarh Palace.

Rumours of Sidharth and Kiara dating began doing the rounds after they starred together in the 2021 film Shershaah. However, they haven’t publicly spoken about their relationship. Sidharth and Kiara are often pictured together on various occasions and are now rumoured to be marrying each other in February this year.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force. He will also be seen in filmmakers Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre’s Yodha.

Meanwhile, Kiara who was recently seen in the Govinda Naam Mera alongside Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Sameer Vidwans’ SatyaPrem Ki Katha, co-starring Kartik Aaryan.