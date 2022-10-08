‘Kidnapped’ Punjabi family found dead in orchard in California

MERCED COUNTY, CA: The sheriff of Merced County in California said that the baby girl and three other Sikh family members who were kidnapped at gunpoint have been found dead.

The family was identified as 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her mother Jasleen Kaur, her father Jasdeep Singh, and uncle Amandeep Singh. The four-member family were originally from Harsi Pind in Hoshiarpur, Punjab.

The announcement came after authorities released surveillance video of a man kidnapping 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents and uncle from their business Monday in Merced in the San Joaquin Valley southeast of San Francisco.

All four victims were kidnapped by Jesus Salgado from their business in the 800 Block of South Highway 59 on October 3rd.

Warnke added there was no evidence currently to indicate Salgado knew the family prior to the kidnapping. “A whole family wiped out, and we still don’t know why,” the sheriff said.

The police issued an advisory seeking public help. They said detectives were looking for 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri. Detectives believes that Aroohi and her mother Jasleen Kaur (27) & father Jasdeep Singh (36) were taken against their will from a business in the 800 Block of South Highway 59. The Baby’s Uncle Amandeep Singh (39) was also taken against his will with the other family members.

A vehicle owned by one of the family members was found on fire later, which led law enforcement to determine that the four had been kidnapped.

When the Merced Police Department arrived at the residence, they were not able to make contact with Amandeep however, they were able to reach another family member.

The family members attempted to contact Jasleen Kaur, Jasdeep Singh, and Amandeep Singh. When they were not able to reach their family members, they called the Merced County Sheriff’s Office to report Jasleen, Jasdeep, Amandeep, and 8-month-old, Aroohi missing.

At approximately 1:04 pm, Office was notified and responded to a business on South Highway 59. During the primary investigation, Detectives determined that the individuals were kidnapped.

Sheriff Vern Warnke announced on Thursday that the bodies were found in a Merced County orchard and told reporters: “Our worst fears have been confirmed.”

The Sheriff’s officer informed that at 5:30 PM October 5th, deputies were dispatched to the area of Indiana Road and Hutchins Road in the Dos Palos Area for the report of a deceased person.

Upon arrival deputies located the bodies of Aroohi Dheri, Jasleen Kaur, Jasdeep Singh, and Amandeep Singh among the rows of an almond orchard.

“There’s a special place in hell for this guy,” the Sheriff said. “There are no words right now to describe the anger I feel and the senselessness of this incident.”

Salgado was convicted of armed robbery in 2005 and spent 11 years in prison. He attempted suicide in the nearby town of Atwater after being arrested for the murder.

“The suspect has been talking off and on, based upon his condition. And we still have investigators with the suspect and we are gleaning information from that,” Warnke said, adding that the investigation was “now gearing towards putting this rotten son of a gun in prison”.

“I can tell you that every time he has even come near consciousness he has been violent,” Warnke added, elaborating that doctors had sedated him as they did not want him “thrashing around”.