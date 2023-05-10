King Charles unwell? Fingers ‘excessively red and swollen’, report claims

King Charles Health: King Charles’ swollen hands were first talked about in a letter by his mother to her former music teacher.

As King Charles III was crowned in the coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey as he ascended the throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, the country’s longest-serving monarch. Previously, reports expressed concern over King Charles’ health claiming that his fingers appeared excessively red and swollen. The photos prompted speculation from various members of the medical community, who suggested the swelling could be caused due to a condition called oedema, as per The Mirror.

Oedema is characterised by swelling in the arms, hands, ankles, feet, and/or, legs which is usually caused by a fluid retention in these areas. King Charles’ swollen hands were first talked about in a letter by his mother to her former music teacher.

According to The Mirror, Queen Elizabeth wrote, “The baby is very sweet and we are enormously proud of him. He has an interesting pair of hands for a baby. They are rather large, but with fine long fingers quite unlike mine and certainly unlike his father’s. It will be interesting to see what they become. I still find it hard to believe I have a baby of my own!”

King Charles also referred to them himself, once in a letter to a friend. “I can’t tell you how excited and proud I am. He really does look surprisingly appetising and has sausage fingers just like mine,” he wrote.

In 2021, when Charles and Camilla travelled to South London to celebrate the re-opening of non-essential stores, the swelling of hands was discussed again.

In 2018, Prince William made a reference to them during a speech on the occasion of Charles’s birthday as well.