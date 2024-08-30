Langley man arrested in Alberta and charged for shooting of Hitkaran Johal

A Langley man has been charged following an investigation into a shooting in Vancouver’s Sunset neighbourhood last month.

Officers were called to East 63rd Avenue and Inverness Street just before 9 p.m. on July 26 for reports that two men had been shot in a vehicle, which then collided with two other vehicles.

Hitkaran Johal, 25, died at the scene. A second man was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators from VPD’s Major Crime Section identified the suspect, and with significant assistance from the Calgary Police Service and the Alberta RCMP, he was arrested in Alberta on August 21.

The BC Prosecution Service has approved one count each of first-degree murder, attempted murder with a firearm, and aggravated assault against 27-year-old Rylee Shipley.

A vehicle was set on fire near East 63rd Avenue and Prince Edward Street shortly after the shooting. Investigators are working to determine if this fire was connected to the shooting.

Investigators are asking anyone with information who has not yet come forward to call the VPD Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500.