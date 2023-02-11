Learn about Punjabi Pioneers in Delta

The North Delta Advisory Committee of Delta Heritage Society will be presenting A Talk on Punjabi Pioneers in Delta: First 50 Years from 1900 – 1950 on Saturday, February 25, 2 pm – 4 pm at the George Mackie Library. The presentation will start with the historical background of Punjabi Sikhs in India and their migration to Canada. Between the years of 1903-1908, a total of 5179 Punjabi Sikhs arrived in Vancouver and Victoria. However, little is known as to how, why, or when Punjabi Sikhs moved to the Municipality of Delta. Life of Punjabi Sikhs in Delta will be the focus of the presentation. After the presentation, the audience will be encouraged to participate in discussion on the subject.

Photo caption: Calleigh Nguyen, Self-crafted, 2023, acrylic on panel (Surrey Art Gallery)

Next generation of artistic talent comes to life at Surrey Art Gallery

Surrey Art Gallery’s biannual Art by Surrey Secondary Students exhibit in partnership with the Surrey School District and Surrey Art Teachers Association is running at the Gallery from February 11 until May 6, 2023. Admission is free.

This year’s edition of Art by Surrey Secondary Students features a new cohort of precocious young artists demonstrating a high calibre of technical skill and creative thinking. In addition to the traditional forms of drawing, painting, and photography, this year’s edition is also the first to include ceramics, with excellent examples of tea sets, planters, and sculptures .

Through the encouragement of their teachers, art students develop their skills in mark-making, composition, and form while studying past historical movements and artists for guidance and inspiration in the exploration of their own ideas. The exhibition includes statements from both students and teachers, allowing visitors to understand the relationship between the educational curriculum and the development of young peoples’ critical thinking and visualization skills.