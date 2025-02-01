Literature Enthusiasts and community members Celebrate India’s Republic Day and a book on life by Zile Singh

Surrey, BC: The Chetna Association of Canada, Writer’s International Network (WIN), and The Link newspaper hosted a literary event on January 25 at the Newton Public Library to discuss columnist Zile Singh’s book, Life – An Act of Art. The gathering, attended by literature enthusiasts and community members, also marked India’s 76th Republic Day and honored the legacy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the principal architect of India’s Constitution.

Zile Singh, a former diplomat and a regular columnist for The Link newspaper, recently released Life – An Act of Art, a collection of essays and columns published across various platforms, particularly in The Link.

The event commenced with opening remarks by Jai Birdi, president of the Chetna Association, who emphasized how Singh’s book aligns with the values of his organization, as well as the principles of both the Indian and Canadian constitutions. “The topics covered in this book—anger, bravery, humility, education, faith, and forgiveness—serve as powerful conversation starters for self-discovery and the sustenance of democracies globally,” he noted.

Trained Bharatnatyam dancer Shruthi Subramanian,

a disciple of Guru Smt. Jayanthy Thyagarajan and Guru Smt. Chitra Vinodh,

mesmerized the audience with her performance of Vande Mataram.

Several distinguished speakers shared their insights on the book’s themes. Amar Ochani remarked, “If life is an act of art, we can approach it as artists and paint a beautiful existence for ourselves.” Ashok Bhargava, president of WIN, praised the book, stating, Life – An Act of Art liberates readers from the burdens of everyday emotions. “Most of the essays are written with clarity and profound knowledge that comes from the heart. They present an uncompromising perspective, compelling us to look deep within ourselves and understand the world more meaningfully.”

The event was structured in two parts. The first segment focused on the significance of Indian Republic Day. India’s Constitution, drafted under the chairmanship of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, was adopted on November 26, 1949, and came into effect on January 26, 1950 known as Republic Day. Speakers highlighted how we can work in modern society to eliminate inequality, works towards social justice.

Manjit Bains of Chetna, spoke about Ambedkar’s transformative contributions: “Dr. Ambedkar’s vision ensured the rights and dignity of all citizens, particularly those from marginalized communities. His principles of social justice and equality continue to inspire generations. His emphasis on women’s education as a pillar of societal progress remains a guiding force.” She also reflected on Ambedkar’s conversion to Buddhism and his lifelong advocacy against caste-based discrimination, quoting his famous motto: “Educate, Agitate, and Organize.”

Another captivating performance was delivered by Arjita Bansal, a trained Bollywood dancer

who learned under India’s celebrated choreographer Saroj Khan

Prominent community leaders and authors, including Arwinder Kaur, author of Living While Human; Harjit Sohpal, president of Shri Guru Ravidass Sabha; Rashpaul Bhardwaj, president of AISRO Canada; Param Kainth, president of AICS; Sucha Singh Clair; and Acharya Dwivedi of the Hindi Literary Society, also addressed the gathering. They spoke on Ambedkar’s contributions and their global relevance.

Author Zile Singh expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support his book received. Reflecting on the guiding philosophy behind his work, he remarked, “Equality is when we can embrace those less powerful than ourselves. Life – An Act of Art is my way of urging readers to see beyond the surface, as perception shapes reality.”

A key highlight of the evening was a series of cultural performances. Trained Bharatnatyam dancer Shruthi Subramanian, a disciple of Guru Smt. Jayanthy Thyagarajan and Guru Smt. Chitra Vinodh, mesmerized the audience with her performance of Vande Mataram. Trained in Carnatic music, she has previously showcased her talent at events organized by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and various festivals across India.

Another captivating performance was delivered by Arjita Bansal, a trained Bollywood dancer who learned under India’s celebrated choreographer Saroj Khan. A former top-40 contestant on Dance India Dance, Arjita showcased the traditional Rajasthani folk dance dancing to the song Ghoomar—transporting the audience to the vibrant deserts of Rajasthan.

The event reinforced the principles of equality, inclusivity, and justice enshrined in the Indian Constitution, celebrating literature and culture as powerful means of preserving and propagating these ideals.