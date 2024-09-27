Local artist finds innovative ways to turn passion to profession

Surrey Art Gallery Association announces their October Thursday Artist Talk with Priya Seetharaman at Surrey Art Gallery on October 3 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. titled “Passion to Profession.” Admission is free.

Ever since she was a child, Priya Seetharaman has enjoyed experimenting with unique styles, patterns, and fusion art forms. She loves to incorporate different elements and features in her artwork, making it look three dimensional. Her “zendoodles” showcase this—intricate black and white pen drawings with structured patterns that she often adds embroidered beads, sequins, or pearls to.

Seetharaman says, “Art, to me, is creative expression and an exploration. It energizes and relaxes my mind and soul both at good and bad times of my life.”

In this illustrated talk, Seetharaman will share her various artwork styles, including zendoodling, stippling, line art, and concept art. She turned her artistic passion into a profession in 2018 with the launch of her artwork brand Preesha—The Handcrafted Stories established in India.

Born in India, Priya Seetharaman immigrated to Canada in 2022. She lives in Surrey, BC and splits her time between holistic healing practices, philanthropic charity, and artmaking under the brand Preesha—The Handcrafted Stories. She is a fierce advocate for positivity and emotional empowerment and has received a prestigious Global Peace Award in 2022, the “Unsung Heroine” award by the United Kingdom Women’s Network (UKWNET) in 2021, and a Healing Light Award (India) also in 2021. Her journey has been celebrated in the pages of several prominent magazines. mysticmonkpriyasraman.com/preesha